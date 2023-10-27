A pair of AAC teams meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) face off against the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

