A pair of AAC teams meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) face off against the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The 49ers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

