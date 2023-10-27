The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) meet a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS with 350.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (399 yards allowed per contest). Charlotte ranks 14th-worst in total yards per game (307), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 48th in the FBS with 345.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Charlotte Florida Atlantic 307 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.1 (104th) 345.1 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399 (81st) 140.6 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.4 (103rd) 166.4 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.7 (68th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed for 446 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has rushed for 192 yards on 41 carries.

Jack Hestera has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has racked up 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has compiled 1,044 yards (149.1 ypg) on 116-of-183 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 96 times for 472 yards (67.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards.

This season, Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 40 times for 211 yards (30.1 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 66 receptions for 636 yards (90.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has hauled in 15 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

