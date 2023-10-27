North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Catawba County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.