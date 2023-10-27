Burke County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Johnston County
  • Hertford County
  • Wilkes County
  • Chowan County
  • Onslow County
  • Nash County
  • Person County
  • Chatham County
  • Rockingham County
  • Rowan County

    • Burke County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Patton High School at Hendersonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freedom High School at Alexander Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Taylorsville, NC
    • Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jimmy C. Draughn High School at Mountain Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Burnsville, NC
    • Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.