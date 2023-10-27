How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate today, FSV Mainz and VfL Bochum square off at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.
Information on how to watch today's Bundesliga action is available for you.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch VfL Bochum vs FSV Mainz
FSV Mainz travels to face VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FSV Mainz (+145)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+165)
- Draw: (+240)
