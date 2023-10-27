North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
McDowell High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enka High School at Asheville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
