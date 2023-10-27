Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Burns' props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brent Burns vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:02 on the ice per game.

Burns has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of eight games this year, Burns has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Burns has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Burns hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

