For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Burns has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Burns averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

