The Carolina Hurricanes, including Brady Skjei, are in action Friday against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brady Skjei vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 20:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of eight games this year, Skjei has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Skjei has recorded a point in a game five times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of eight games this season, Skjei has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 7 Points 2 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

