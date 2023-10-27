The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

In 17 of 64 games last season, Svechnikov scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He posted five goals (plus 11 assists) on the power play.

He posted an 11.2% shooting percentage, taking 3.1 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

