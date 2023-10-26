The options on the Week 9 college football schedule include ACC teams involved in eight games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Duke (+5.5) against Louisville is the best bet on the spread, while wagering on the total in the Virginia vs. Miami (FL) matchup carries the best value. Find even more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 9 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +5.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points

Duke by 5.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 27.5 points

Notre Dame by 27.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Virginia +18.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 12.6 points

Miami (FL) by 12.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 ACC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Total: 56.3 points

56.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 64.5 - North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Total: 59.1 points

59.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - UConn vs. Boston College

Matchup: UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles

UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 55.3 points

55.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 7-0 (5-0 ACC) 41.6 / 18.6 443.7 / 350.1 North Carolina 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 35.9 / 22.4 499.7 / 370.1 Louisville 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 34.1 / 20.6 464.0 / 317.9 Duke 5-2 (2-1 ACC) 29.6 / 13.9 370.7 / 315.9 Virginia Tech 4-4 (3-1 ACC) 26.1 / 22.9 380.9 / 316.0 Boston College 4-3 (2-2 ACC) 29.1 / 30.4 417.4 / 382.6 Georgia Tech 3-4 (2-2 ACC) 29.7 / 30.3 434.1 / 450.7 Clemson 4-3 (2-3 ACC) 30.4 / 20.6 424.1 / 276.9 Miami (FL) 5-2 (1-2 ACC) 36.3 / 19.1 481.9 / 313.6 NC State 4-3 (1-2 ACC) 25.4 / 23.6 347.4 / 332.9 Virginia 2-5 (1-2 ACC) 23.6 / 31.1 361.3 / 395.6 Wake Forest 4-3 (1-3 ACC) 23.1 / 22.1 361.4 / 366.9 Pittsburgh 2-5 (1-3 ACC) 24.6 / 24.6 320.4 / 325.0 Syracuse 4-4 (0-4 ACC) 26.4 / 24.1 367.0 / 399.1

