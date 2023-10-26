Will Seth Jarvis light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Jarvis averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

