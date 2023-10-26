On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Aho has picked up one assist on the power play.

Aho's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.