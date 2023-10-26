The North Carolina Central Eagles (6-1) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-4) play on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in a clash of MEAC foes.

North Carolina Central has the 57th-ranked defense this season (25.7 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 32.6 points per game. In terms of total yards, South Carolina State ranks 62nd in the FCS (352.4 total yards per game) and 30th defensively (311.0 total yards allowed per game).

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

North Carolina Central South Carolina State 352.4 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (66th) 299.4 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.0 (28th) 157.1 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (21st) 195.3 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.9 (105th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 949 yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 377 yards (53.9 ypg) on 67 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 107 times for 505 yards (72.1 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 20 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith's team-high 265 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 26 targets) with one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 241 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quentin McCall has racked up 13 grabs for 208 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 995 passing yards, or 142.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.9 rushing yards per game.

Jawarn Howell is his team's leading rusher with 66 carries for 401 yards, or 57.3 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Howell has also chipped in with 10 catches for 149 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Josh Shaw has totaled 249 yards on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown has registered 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 308 (44.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has caught 14 passes and compiled 176 receiving yards (25.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Smith's 11 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 164 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

