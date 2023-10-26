On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Michael Bunting going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • Bunting has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Bunting averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

