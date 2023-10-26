When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Martin Necas find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Necas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Necas' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

