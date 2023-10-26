The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents went over 226.5 combined points in 53 of 82 games last season.

Los Angeles' contests last season had an average of 233.8 points, 7.3 more than this game's over/under.

Los Angeles put together a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.

Los Angeles won 64.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (20-11).

The Lakers had a record of 11-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (84.6%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lakers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents combined to score more than 226.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Suns games averaged 225.2 total points last season, 1.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Suns covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Phoenix was underdogs 28 times last season and won eight, or 28.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Suns won four of their nine games, or 44.4%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Phoenix.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Lakers fared better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers eclipsed the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last year. They fared better in road games, topping the total in 25 of 41 matchups (61%).

Last season the Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the 111.6 the Suns conceded.

Los Angeles went 36-21 versus the spread and 39-18 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (21-19-0) last season.

Looking at the over/under, Phoenix's games went over less frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.

The Suns scored only three fewer points per game (113.6) than the Lakers gave up (116.6).

Phoenix put together a 24-8 ATS record and were 25-8 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Suns 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 36-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 24-8 39-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 25-8 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-22 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-17

