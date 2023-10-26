When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • Kotkaniemi has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • Kotkaniemi has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Kotkaniemi averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
