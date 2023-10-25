Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-130)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the league.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA last season, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 30 15 5 0 0 2 2 1/21/2023 19 8 5 0 0 0 3 10/23/2022 1 2 3 0 0 0 0

