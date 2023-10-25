Hornets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - October 25
Ahead of a game against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0), the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 at Spectrum Center.
Hornets vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs. Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction
|How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bryce McGowens
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)
Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE
Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-3.5
|235.5
