The Charlotte Hornets go up against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE.

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-3.5) - -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game last season (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They had a +24 scoring differential.

The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season with a -512 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in the NBA) and allowed 117.2 per contest (22nd in the league).

Atlanta went 36-46-0 ATS last season.

Charlotte compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Hornets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Hawks +8000 +3300 -

