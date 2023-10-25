In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Atlanta Hawks are favored by 3.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSE.

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Hornets 114

Hornets vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Hawks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)

Hawks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

Hornets Performance Insights

While the Hornets ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game last season with 111.0 (fourth-worst), they ranked 22nd in the league with 117.2 points allowed per contest.

Charlotte ranked second-worst in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 44.5 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Last season the Hornets ranked 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.1 per game.

Charlotte ranked 18th in the NBA with 13.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 11th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Hornets came up short when it came to three-pointers last year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.7) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.