Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hayward, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last season, allowing 44.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest last year, eighth in the league in that category.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 26 5 8 4 0 2 1/21/2023 25 9 5 5 0 2 1 12/16/2022 29 9 3 5 1 1 2 10/23/2022 31 12 3 5 1 0 1

