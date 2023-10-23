North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wake County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Fuquay-Varina High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Enloe Magnet High School at Athens Drive High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. David's High School at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
