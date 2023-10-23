This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wake County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Fuquay-Varina High School at South Garner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Enloe Magnet High School at Athens Drive High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Broughton High School at Sanderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apex Friendship High School at Green Level High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apex High School at Green Hope High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at Rolesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Rolesville, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wake Forest High School at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corinth Holders High School at Garner Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smithfield- Selma High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. David's High School at Cary Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Southeast Raleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary High School at Middle Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Knightdale High School at Wakefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leesville Road High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly Springs High School at Panther Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wake Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willow Spring High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

