Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pamlico County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wake County
  • Onslow County
  • Carteret County
  • Wayne County

    • Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Bayboro, NC
    • Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Pamlico County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bayboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.