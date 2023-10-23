Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Jones County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Jones County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23

6:00 PM ET on October 23 Location: Bayboro, NC

Bayboro, NC Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A

Coastal Plains 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southside High School at Jones Senior High School