Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Pittsburgh Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Panthers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Pittsburgh (+1) Over (45.5) Pittsburgh 25, Wake Forest 24

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Demon Deacons' implied win probability is 53.5%.

The Demon Deacons have won twice against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

No Demon Deacons game has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 9.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Wake Forest contests.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this season, Pittsburgh is 1-0 against the spread.

The Panthers have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

Pittsburgh games this year have averaged an over/under of 44.5 points, 1.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Demon Deacons vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 23.5 23.0 29.7 22.3 17.3 23.7 Pittsburgh 25.8 25.2 32.0 24.0 13.5 27.5

