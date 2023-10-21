The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the BYU Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Offensively, Texas Tech ranks 58th in the FBS with 410.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 72nd in total defense (379.3 yards allowed per contest). With 27.7 points per game on offense, BYU ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 72nd, giving up 26.0 points per contest.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas Tech vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas Tech BYU 410.0 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.0 (128th) 379.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.0 (73rd) 179.3 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (132nd) 230.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (62nd) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (106.6 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has 786 rushing yards on 131 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 23 times for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price's team-leading 304 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has a total of 219 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 1,392 yards (232.0 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 345 yards, or 57.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Miles Davis has run for 64 yards across 14 carries.

Chase Roberts has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 421 (70.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has racked up 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Darius Lassiter's 34 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

