Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
In the semifinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on Saturday, Shintaro Mochizuki (ranked No. 215) meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 50).
Karatsev carries -400 odds to take home a win against Mochizuki (+290).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Shintaro Mochizuki
|Aslan Karatsev
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+160
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|38.5%
|39.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- Mochizuki is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 victory over No. 41-ranked Alexei Popyrin in Friday's quarterfinals.
- Karatsev will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 13-ranked Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- In his 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Mochizuki has played an average of 24.1 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Mochizuki has played eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Karatsev has played 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- In 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Mochizuki and Karatsev have not competed against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.