The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-5) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Stadium.

With 209 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 411 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst), NC A&T has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. From an offensive perspective, Richmond is putting up 320 total yards per game (86th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FCS defensively (360.6 total yards given up per game).

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

NC A&T vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

NC A&T vs. Richmond Key Statistics

NC A&T Richmond 209 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (59th) 411 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.6 (95th) 155.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.4 (97th) 53.7 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.6 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has thrown for 193 yards (32.2 ypg) to lead NC A&T, completing 47.7% of his passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 174 rushing yards on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 60 times for 383 yards (63.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 47 receiving yards on nine catches.

Fredderick Graves has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 315 yards (52.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has hauled in five catches for 90 yards (15 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Nicholas Dobson has grabbed five passes while averaging 8.8 yards per game.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has recored 783 passing yards, or 111.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Savon Smith has run for 339 yards on 74 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Milan Howard has racked up 38 carries and totaled 152 yards with one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's 561 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions on 46 targets with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 17 passes and compiled 214 receiving yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Brooks Heagarty's eight targets have resulted in six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

