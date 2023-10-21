Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the North Carolina A&T Aggies and Richmond Spiders square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Aggies. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC A&T vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction NC A&T (-6.9) 43.2 NC A&T 25, Richmond 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 CAA Predictions

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Aggies' two games this season has hit the over.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

In Spiders three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 12.2 29.3 15.0 33.5 10.8 27.3 Richmond 23.1 23.7 26.0 21.3 19.3 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.