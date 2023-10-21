NC A&T vs. Richmond Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the North Carolina A&T Aggies and Richmond Spiders square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Aggies. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
NC A&T vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|NC A&T (-6.9)
|43.2
|NC A&T 25, Richmond 18
Week 8 CAA Predictions
- Rhode Island vs Albany (NY)
- Monmouth vs Elon
- Towson vs William & Mary
- Delaware vs Hampton
- Maine vs Campbell
- New Hampshire vs Stony Brook
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Aggies' two games this season has hit the over.
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In Spiders three games with a set total, all have hit the over.
Aggies vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|NC A&T
|12.2
|29.3
|15.0
|33.5
|10.8
|27.3
|Richmond
|23.1
|23.7
|26.0
|21.3
|19.3
|27.0
