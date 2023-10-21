On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Michael Bunting going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bunting's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (only one per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

