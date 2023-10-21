The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Staal score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (just one per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

