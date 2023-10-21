Can we count on Jalen Chatfield scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield 2022-23 stats and insights

Chatfield scored in six of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Chatfield produced zero points on the power play last season.

Chatfield's shooting percentage last season was 6.5%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

