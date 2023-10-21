The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Iowa ranks worst in total offense (247.4 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 26th with 324.4 yards allowed per game. Minnesota has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 26.7 points per contest (77th-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Iowa Minnesota 247.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (126th) 324.4 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (44th) 130.9 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (43rd) 116.6 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (130th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 459 yards on 75 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Kaleb Johnson has piled up 260 yards on 68 attempts, scoring two times.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has put together a 131-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Nico Ragaini has been the target of 26 passes and racked up 10 catches for 83 yards, an average of 11.9 yards per contest.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 797 yards on 55.9% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 83 yards with two scores.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Sean Tyler has racked up 46 carries and totaled 199 yards.

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (37.8 per game).

Lemeke Brockington has racked up 73 reciving yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

