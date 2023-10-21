How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four in a row, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO is the spot to tune in to see the Avalanche and the Hurricanes take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes concede 4.8 goals per game (24 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 23 goals (4.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's top offense.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Skjei
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|5
|4
|2
|6
|1
|5
|85.7%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|5
|45.6%
|Martin Necas
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|56.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|5
|4
|1
|5
|1
|2
|51.4%
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
