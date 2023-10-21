Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to upset the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium. The Colonels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
|60.5
|-210
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Gardner-Webb has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Eastern Kentucky has won two games against the spread this season.
