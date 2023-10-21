The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) host an AAC showdown against the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

While East Carolina's defense ranks 75th with 26.5 points allowed per game, the Pirates have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (19.2 points per game). Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 303.5 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 78th with 381.5 total yards allowed per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

East Carolina Charlotte 298.5 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (130th) 329.5 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (53rd) 125.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (95th) 173.2 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.2 (117th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has recorded 649 yards (108.2 ypg) on 61-of-125 passing with one touchdown compared to six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 250 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 45 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's 268 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has registered 22 receptions.

Jaylen Johnson has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 213 yards so far this campaign.

Jsi Hatfield has a total of 207 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has put up 601 passing yards, or 100.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jalon Jones has rushed for 319 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has run for 184 yards across 38 attempts.

Jack Hestera has racked up 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has caught nine passes and compiled 190 receiving yards (31.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Colin Weber's 20 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 148 yards.

