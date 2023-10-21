East Carolina vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the East Carolina Pirates and Charlotte 49ers square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Pirates. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
East Carolina vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Charlotte (+6.5)
|Over (40.5)
|East Carolina 23, Charlotte 22
Week 8 AAC Predictions
East Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- The Pirates have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, East Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- East Carolina has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.
- East Carolina games have had an average of 48.7 points this season, 8.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- The 49ers have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The 49ers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- Charlotte has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.
- Out of the49ers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for Charlotte this year is 9.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
Pirates vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|East Carolina
|19.2
|26.5
|22.3
|20.7
|16.0
|32.3
|Charlotte
|15.3
|25.3
|16.3
|19.3
|14.3
|31.3
