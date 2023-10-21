When the Florida State Seminoles play the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Seminoles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Duke vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+14.5) Toss Up (49.5) Florida State 27, Duke 23

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Out of theBlue Devils' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total for Duke games this year is 1.2 less points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles an 86.7% chance to win.

The Seminoles' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Florida State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Out of six Seminoles games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 49.5, 3.7 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Blue Devils vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.2 18.3 48.7 11 31 26.5 Duke 31.2 9.8 29.2 10.4 41 7

