Based on our computer projection model, the Davidson Wildcats will beat the Valparaiso Beacons when the two teams play at Richardson Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Davidson vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-18.5) 56.5 Davidson 37, Valparaiso 19

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats went 4-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Wildcats games.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 games with a spread last year.

Beacons games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Wildcats vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 43.5 23 56.7 24 30.3 22 Valparaiso 18.8 28.5 22.3 25 15.3 32

