The Charlotte 49ers (1-5) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the East Carolina Pirates (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The point total is set at 40.5 for the contest.

East Carolina has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking seventh-worst with 298.5 yards per contest. The defensive unit is ranked 30th in the FBS (329.5 yards allowed per game). Charlotte ranks fourth-worst in points per game (15.3), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 69th in the FBS with 25.3 points ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

East Carolina vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline East Carolina -6.5 -115 -105 40.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Charlotte Recent Performance

In their past three games, the 49ers are accumulating 268.7 yards per game (-111-worst in college football) and giving up 341 (45th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The 49ers are putting up 7.7 points per game in their past three games (-126-worst in college football), and allowing 23.3 per game (93rd).

Charlotte is accumulating 146.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-96-worst in the nation), and conceding 162 (41st).

The 49ers are gaining 122.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-41-worst in college football), and giving up 179 per game (-51-worst).

The 49ers have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Charlotte has not gone over the total once.

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Charlotte has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Charlotte hase gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Charlotte has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Charlotte has been at least a +225 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 319 yards, or 53.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has taken 38 carries and totaled 184 yards.

Jack Hestera's 286 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 catches on 36 targets with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has totaled 190 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Colin Weber has racked up 148 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) this season.

Eyabi Anoma has four sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 28 tackles.

Charlotte's tackle leader, Nikhai Hill-Green, has 39 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kameron Howard leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 10 tackles and two passes defended.

