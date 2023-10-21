When the East Carolina Pirates square off against the Charlotte 49ers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Pirates will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+6.5) Over (40.5) East Carolina 23, Charlotte 22

Week 8 AAC Predictions

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 30.8% chance to win.

The 49ers are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte is a 3-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

The 49ers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average over/under for Charlotte games this season is 9.2 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Pirates have two wins against the spread this season.

East Carolina is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Two of the Pirates' six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 8.2 fewer than the average total in this season's East Carolina contests.

49ers vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Carolina 19.2 26.5 22.3 20.7 16.0 32.3 Charlotte 15.3 25.3 16.3 19.3 14.3 31.3

