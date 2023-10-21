The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) meet a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Maine Black Bears (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Campbell ranks 102nd in total defense this year (400.5 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 434.7 total yards per game. Maine has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 416.3 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 326.0 total yards per contest (80th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Campbell vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Campbell vs. Maine Key Statistics

Campbell Maine 434.7 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (53rd) 400.5 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (121st) 157.2 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.4 (118th) 277.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.6 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 74.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 102 rushing yards on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, NaQuari Rogers, has carried the ball 85 times for 402 yards (67.0 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 100 yards.

Chris McKay Jr. has piled up 201 yards on 21 carries, scoring three times.

Jalen Kelsey's 429 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 24 receptions and two touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has put together a 320-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 27 targets.

Vincent Wilkins has hauled in 30 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 52.0 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson leads Maine with 1,523 yards on 132-of-211 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 312 yards, or 44.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Kenan has also chipped in with 15 catches for 118 yards.

John Gay has collected 166 yards (on 39 carries) with one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's 405 receiving yards (57.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 receptions on 32 targets with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has caught 22 passes and compiled 305 receiving yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson has racked up 196 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

