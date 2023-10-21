The Campbell Fighting Camels are expected to win their game versus the Maine Black Bears at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Campbell vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-22.7) 60.8 Campbell 42, Maine 19

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Every Fighting Camels game has hit the over this year.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Black Bears games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Fighting Camels vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Campbell 37.8 29.3 24.0 31.0 44.8 28.5 Maine 21.4 29.0 32.3 25.0 13.3 32.0

