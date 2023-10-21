Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-245
|+198
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Old Dominion has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
