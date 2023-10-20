North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Union County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Parkwood High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marshville, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuthbertson High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.