North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Surry County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Surry High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dobson, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkin High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
