Al-Taawoun FC and Al-Ittihad Club take the pitch in a Saudi League Soccer match in one of many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Friday.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Parma vs Como 1907

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs El Nacional

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Wake Forest vs Notre Dame

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Maryland vs Indiana

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

