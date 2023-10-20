AAC foes match up when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) play on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

SMU ranks 49th in total offense this year (417.2 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 417.2 yards allowed per game. This season has been rough for Temple on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 21.9 points per game (24th-worst) and ceding 35.6 points per game (11th-worst).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

SMU vs. Temple Key Statistics

SMU Temple 417.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (58th) 311.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (123rd) 157.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (114th) 259.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (40th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 4 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (131st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 yards passing for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 358 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has collected 161 yards on 31 carries, scoring one time.

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 12 catches for 223 yards (37.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has caught 20 passes for 220 yards (36.7 yards per game) this year.

RJ Maryland's 18 grabs are good enough for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has 1,741 passing yards, or 248.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.2% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Joquez Smith has rushed for 280 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has racked up 222 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 394 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 45 targets with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has put up a 305-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 36 targets.

Dante Wright has racked up 263 reciving yards (37.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Temple gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.